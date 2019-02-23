You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
PROFESSOR ROBERT ADOLPH Died February 12, 2019, at home. While studying for his doctorate at Harvard University, Bob taught in the Humanities Department at MIT, beginning a long career teaching critical thinking enhanced by his warmth, wit and wisdom. From 1968 to his retirement, Bob served at York University on the faculties of English and Humanities and was the Director of York's unique M.A. Program in Interdisciplinary Studies which became a highly successful model for academic work across different disciplines. For those who would honor Bob's life, please listen to a Brahms sonata or make a terrible pun or do something nice for someone.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019
