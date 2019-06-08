ROBERT ALBERT GEISLER Robert Geisler (Bob) passed away peacefully at his home, May 7, 2019 in his 95th year. The eldest son of seven children born in Kitchener, Ontario, June 7, 1924 to Oscar Geisler and Ida Amelia Michel. Predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Sheila Margaret (nee Covington). Devoted father of Jonathan (Patricia Larkin) and their children Matthew, Barrett and Jeremy; and Clive (Gillian Forster) and their children Harry and Ian Alexander. Bob graduated from Victoria College, University of Toronto in 1945 before embarking on a successful career in mining exploration around the world. He loved the rugged outdoor life but was equally comfortable in boardrooms. Never one to sit idly, he was an innovator, designed numerous patents and was always working on his many new projects. Fluent in three languages, he was a generous, humorous, and unassuming man who had a very positive outlook on life and was always willing to come to the assistance of family and friends. A private graveside service will be held June 10th. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life from 5 -7:30 p.m. at the family home in Toronto. For information - [email protected] Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019