ROBERT ANDREW MACKENZE MELDRUM (Bob) Sadly, Bob passed away on October 12, 2020 at the age of 82. Bob's partner Dale and his children Samantha and Gregory Meldrum who came in from Vancouver, were at his side. Many in the Duntroon, Glen Huron, Singhampton, Stayner community will remember Bob's love of life through his one of a kind gruff, humorous, say it like it is style. Bob was born in Toronto and lived there until the 1990's when he and Dale decided to leave the city behind and make his beloved Hill Haven Farm in Duntroon their permanent home. Country life transformed him and his love of his shorthorn cattle, fixing fences, zipping around the fields in his rtv and especially hobnobbing with his neighbours and local merchants - those were his true joys. Bob will be lovingly remembered by his Hill Haven 'family' - Matt, Matt, Sami and Sam. His fellow shorthorn breeders across Canada will fondly remember his cigar chomping, larger than life presence at all big cattle shows and sales. In just a couple of decades he and Dale developed a prominent purebred shorthorn herd known all over North America and Bob's name will be synonymous with Hill Haven's legacy cow Breathless and bull FireStorm. His pride in his shorthorns and his farm was felt by everyone. Prior to country life, Bob owned and operated Meldrum Meat Packers in Toronto and enjoyed skiing and sailing. In the winter he spent every weekend at Blue Mountain and every free waking moment in the summer was spent racing his sailboat on Lake Ontario out of the National Yacht Club. There are too many special friends to mention but they know who they are. There is no funeral or memorial service, however at some time in the future at his request there will be "one hell of a good wake" at the farm. No flowers, cards. Donations may be made to Collingwood Marine and General Hospital. Friends may visit Bob's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com