ROBERT ARCHIBALD POLLOCK January 12, 1925 - July 6, 2020 Robert passed away at home in Barrie, ON in his 96th year, surrounded by his family as was his wish. He had just returned home after a brief hospital stay due to an overworked and aging heart. He is reunited in death with his one true love, Jean Beryl Pollock (1925-2016), predeceased by his siblings, Muriel (Lola) Jackson (St. Catharines, ON), Jack Pollock (London, ON), Ted Pollock (Bobcaygeon, ON) and survived by his sister Mary Ellen Crowe (Grayslake, IL). Loving father of Jim Pollock (Nancy Brookes), Robert Pollock (Robin), and Marni Smith (Rob). Dear grandfather of Jessie Doyle (Seth), Anna Pollock (Michael), Leah Waite (Matthew) and Heath Pollock Smith (Hayley) and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, a private family Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckley gooderham.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020
