Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
More Obituaries for Robert BANACHOWICZ
Robert BANACHOWICZ

Robert BANACHOWICZ Obituary
ROBERT BANACHOWICZ Passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 59 at Toronto General Hospital. Robert, beloved son of Josefina and the late Stanislaw. Loving brother of Olga Cady (Paul Bogoslowski), Ana (Adam) White. Dear uncle of Katrina, Matthew (Jenny), Alexandra (Matt), Inés, Sebastian and Wren. Robert will be missed by those whose lives he touched. Visitation at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden) on Tuesday, June 18th from 10 a.m. until the time of the service in our chapel at 11 a.m. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Toronto General Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 17 to June 21, 2019
