ROBERT BELL 'Bob" On Thursday, September 5, 2019, Robert (Bob) Bell, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away at age 82. Born October 22, 1936 in Toronto, he lived most of his life there until moving to Goderich three years ago. He worked hard. His drive, tenacity and ambition allowed him to live a rich, full life, which he generously shared with his family and many friends. A successful entrepreneur, salesman extraordinaire, golfer and pilot, he loved fresh air, a G&T on the dock in Muskoka, and sunset cruises with his grandchildren. He was a great singer, dancer and host, a history buff, proud Scot and Tilley hat wearing traveller, a lover of long country drives and 'Sunshine on my Shoulders'. He never stopped missing Sheila, his wife of 54 years. After her passing in 2014, he took comfort in their enduring connection with every butterfly and rainbow he saw. He will be missed and always loved by his daughters Kathryn and Sam, his 'pinned on' sons Jeff, Dennis and Gavin, his grandchildren, Bryce, Camille, Erin and Malindi and the old and new friends he was deeply fond of. Join us for a visit at The Old Mill on Thursday, October 10, 2019, 3-5 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, 2019
