ROBERT BENJAMIN WEEKS We announce with sorrow the passing of Robert Benjamin Weeks in his 83rd year after a short battle with cancer at North York General Hospital on June 24, 2019. Robert will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 55 years, Catherine; and son, David of Montreal. He was predeceased by younger son Alan in 1991. He will be equally missed by his surviving sibling, Beryl, and his many nieces and nephews and their children around the Bristol area in England. Robert was born at Longwell Green, Bristol in 1935. He studied mechanical engineering at the University of Wales, Cardiff, and enjoyed playing rugby and cricket during his time there. He came to Canada in 1962, arriving in Montreal, where he met Catherine. They married in 1964 and moved to Kingston where for a year he worked for DuPont. From there, they moved to Toronto where Robert worked at Canada Wire and Cable, finally in the position of vice president of the Power and Control division in Leaside. Later, he was president of Graham Fiberglass in Erin, Ontario. Before retiring, Robert was a management consultant to numerous clients. Robert was a very kind-hearted, compassionate person who always made time to listen to others and give of his time where it could provide the most benefit. As a long-time member of the North York YMCA, he spent many hours volunteering there, served on the board at the Toronto East General Hospital, as well as giving time to various other organizations throughout the years. For his contributions, Robert was a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal in 2012. The family would like to thank the compassionate and professional care provided by the cardiology and palliative care teams at North York General Hospital. A private family service has taken place. Donations in Robert's memory may be made to the , or a charity of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019