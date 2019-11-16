|
ROBERT BINNENDYK 'Bob' After a brief and heroic battle with illness, Robert (Bob) Binnendyk passed away during the early morning of November 10, 2019, at the age of 78. In his final weeks, Bob was surrounded by the love of family and friends who gathered to provide company, care, and share some wonderful stories. Son of the late Arie Binnendyk and Johanna Bos, Bob was born in Amsterdam, Holland, where he spent his early childhood before immigrating to Canada with his family in 1950. Bob is survived by his wife Lynda, children Paul (Hélène), Chris (Rosemary), Karen (Wade), Jennifer (Brinton), Michael (Joy), and Lauren (Gordon), as well as his brother Hank and sister Gerda. He was also a proud Opa to Alastair and Roan, Giorgia, Makenna and Taylor, Connor and Jake, and Charlotte. After graduating from Seaforth High School as a multiple athlete of the year (football, track) and glee club enthusiast, Bob earned his CGA designation and joined Labatt Breweries of London, Ontario, for what would become a fruitful 35 year career that included stops in Edmonton, Vancouver, Toronto, and Edmonton again, until he retired in 1996 as President, Western Canada Region. In addition to Bob's passion for work and family, he was a big believer in community service. This began with his effort to save a local public school from being torn down after a devastating fire, and continued with his involvement in the Edmonton Symphony and Opera Companies. These last roles earned Bob the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012. Heartfelt thanks must be given to all those who provided care and comfort to Bob, in particular the staff of Unit 5D2 at the University of Alberta Hospital and Capital Care Norwood, and a very special thank you to Irv McGinnis, Bob's friend of over 50 years, who kept him company for many hours during his final days. The family invites you to join them at the Royal Mayfair Golf Club on Friday, November 29, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. to raise a glass and share some stories in celebration of a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Cross Cancer Institute or the University of Alberta Hospitals Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019