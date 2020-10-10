ROBERT BRUCE BEGGS On Wednesday September 30, 2020, Robert Bruce Beggs, our beloved father, passed away peacefully, with his son Bruce at his side, at the age of 90. Dad, Grampa, Bob, Robert, as he was known, was born on April 16, 1930 in Cameron, Ontario. He was the eldest son of Ruby and Elmer Beggs and had two beloved brothers, Orville and Ross, (both predeceased). Dad was married to our mom, Marie Beggs, nee Woitowicz, for 43 years. His care for her enabled her to die at home from the cancer that took her life in 2003. Dad's immediate family includes, Bruce and his wife Louise and their 3 sons, Paul and his fiancé Chau, David and Benjamin; Cindy and her son Sam, and her husband Peter Ellinger and 2 step-daughters Margeaux and Molly, and his sisters-in-law Audrey (Orville) and Margaret (Ross). Dad began his working life early, leaving Cameron to become a Journeyman at Canada Packers in Toronto in the late 1940's. He then moved to PEI where he worked as an Electrician, moving back to Toronto to begin a 35 year career at IBM. Dad adored his professional life at IBM and rose to become IBM Canada's first Director of Quality. Up until very recently, Dad looked forward to attending lunches with his IBM colleagues whose friendship meant a great deal to him. Some of those friendships extend beyond 60 years. After 35 years at IBM, he started his own management consultancy, finishing up with his final corporate client at the age of 78. Dad was a voracious reader, a gifted handyman who could fix anything. He loved boating and spent his final "Beggs' boys" week on his beloved boat, Felicity, just 6 weeks ago. He loved vintage cars and remained a licensed driver to his death. Dad's love of stereo equipment and music knew no bounds. He collected over 6,000 LPs of every genre and using his towering organizational skills, catalogued each and every one of them. Up until recently he was the organizer of an annual Beggs cousins' picnic which demonstrated the love he had for extended family. Dad also spent over a decade volunteering at the Veterans Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital, the Kiwanis Club and Scarborough Mental Health Association. Our Dad lived and loved his entire life, finding new love and companionship in his later years with Calla Janes (predeceased) and Betty Waldie. Robert Bruce Beggs was a man of integrity, generosity, determination, optimism, fastidiousness, patience, hopefulness, helpfulness and a curiosity fueled intellect. Many of these gifts have been passed along to his 4 grandsons, of whom he was so proud. We would like to give thanks to our Dad's extensive medical team; most particularly to the extraordinarily caring and attentive Dr. Nikolaos Anagnostopoulos, as well as Dr. Sheldon Singh and Dr. Stephanie Poon. We also must thank the myriad allied health workers whose care for our Dad made his Sunnybrook hospital and St. John's rehab stays hopeful and more comfortable. Dad's immediate family is grateful that we were able to have a beautiful graveside service on Monday, October 5th at 2:00 at St. John's York Mills Anglican Church where he now rests with our mother. Our Dad had a long legacy of charitable giving. He would feel honoured by anyone who wishes to make a donation to a charity of their choice. Condolences can be left at morleybedford.ca