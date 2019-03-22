You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Centura Tile
950 Lawrence Ave. W.
ROBERT BRUCE COWIE It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Bruce Cowie announces his passing on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the age of 61. Bruce will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 42 years, Cheryl; his daughter, Jessica and son-in-law, Casey. Son of Donald and Nan Cowie, brother of Nancy (Bruce), Arlene, Brian (Laureen), as well as his nieces and nephews, Steven (Marlaena), Kevin (Shannon), Kris, Kiefer, Stephanie, Lindsay (Mat), Brittany (Andrew), and Brooker. A native of Toronto, Bruce, Co-owner of Centura Tile/Centura Industrial Developments, lived his best life on his own terms. He loved his family fiercely, and his love of music was a close second. He played it loud. Bruce was humble, private and first class. Bruce's best gifts were his kind heart, brilliant mind, generosity and wicked wit. He spent more than four decades embracing the Stoney Lake life. His cottage was his castle and he tended it impeccably, making it one of the jewels of Stoney. Bruce was also a known daredevil, jumping out of planes, driving fast cars or whizzing by on his seadoo. He brought enormous joy to all who knew him. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held Thursday, March 28th. Family and friends are invited to drop in between 5-8 p.m. at Centura Tile, 950 Lawrence Ave. W. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a children's charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019
