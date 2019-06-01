ROBERT BRUCE FRALEIGH November 1, 1930 - Petrolia, Ontario May 26, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Robert (Bob) Fraleigh of Calgary, AB, on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Bob was the first son of Dr. Bruce and Jean Fraleigh. He spent his childhood growing up in Petrolia, ON where he was the oldest of three brothers. He studied Geology at the University of Western Ontario and graduated in 1954. During his studies, he met his future wife Margaret who was a drum majorette in the Mustang's Marching Band. He was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity and made many life long friends. Upon graduation he took a job in Talara, Peru where his first son Rob was born in 1957. Soon there after the young family moved to Bogota, Colombia where their second son Dan was born in 1959. Bob thoroughly enjoyed his time in the jungles of South America, exploring for oil and gas deposits, much to the chagrin of Margaret. In 1960 they returned to Canada and landed in Edmonton with Bob continuing his work with Imperial Oil. Their daughter Anne arrived in 1965. In 1966, the growing family moved to Calgary where Bob took a job with Dome Petroleum and soon became the Chief Geologist. Their fourth child, John, was born in 1968. Bob left Dome in 1978 and moved on to a number of smaller junior oil and gas companies. He enjoyed working in a smaller business environment. Bob also enjoyed dabbling in the hard rock mineral sector. He was a long standing member of APEGA. Bob took pleasure in the great outdoors whether it was fishing, gardening, hunting, branding cattle or traveling. Bob was fascinated with the natural world and he could identify/discourse any kind of rock, animal or plant. Bob especially enjoyed his days at the High River property, where he briefly owned a small herd of cattle and several horses. Grand Bend ON, and Manzanillo, MX, were other favorite spots where he and the family would gather and enjoy margaritas as he was a connoisseur of the blender and could show off his Master Blender skills. Bob loved the Opera and Symphony and was a generous supporter of numerous charities. He played bridge right up until the time of his passing. Bob touched many lives with his generosity and kindness. He loved all ten of his grandchildren greatly and enthusiastically supported their various endeavors. Bob is survived by his children, Rob (Marissa) Fraleigh, Dan (Mary) Fraleigh, Anne Fraleigh (Patrick McFetridge) and John Fraleigh (Krista). He will also be lovingly remembered by his bother, Ron (Joyce) Fraleigh; sisters-in-law, Donna Marie Fraleigh, Anne (D'Arcy) Luxton and Frances (Raul Urtasun) Harley; and his grandchildren, Thom, Jamie, Will, John, Ross, Michael, Peter, Zoe, Nathan and Andrew. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Margaret Fraleigh (nee Harley) of almost sixty years. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com. The family would like to thank Calgary EMS and the staff at the Rockyview General Hospital for their exceptional care of Bob. In living memory of Robert Fraleigh, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB, T2S 2L5, Telephone: 403-243-8200. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019