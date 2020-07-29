|
ROBERT BYRON HASLER January 25, 1941 - July 25, 2020 Beloved father of Laurel Anne and father-in-law of James, Bob passed away on July 25th at the Ottawa General Hospital. Bob is predeceased by his wife Gail (Krafchik) and parents Tom and Helena (Moran) and leaves behind his brother Jim, as well as many other family members and friends. A true gentleman, Bob was known above all for his thoughtfulness, generosity of spirit, and kindness. But as friends and family can attest, his qualities also included a razor-sharp wit and the ability to find joy and laughter in every situation. Even in his last days, Bob still had a twinkle in his eye and would laugh so hard that tears streamed down his face. It was impossible not to laugh with him. Bob graduated from school in Dunnville, went to RMC at age 16, and spent three years in the military. He then went to Western to pursue an MBA, after which his career included jobs with Eaton's, Cadillac Fairview, College Park, and finally as GM of the Rideau Centre in Ottawa. Along the way, Bob made many lifelong friends. Anyone who knew him knew Bob loved golf. For him, the game was a way to challenge himself to improve. But it was the people he spent time with through golf that he cherished most. From his early days fishing on the Grand in Dunnville, to summers with family in Flinton, to skiing at Tremblant with his wife, daughter and family friends, Bob loved to be active. One of his favourite pastimes was working on the family cottage on Pringle Lake. His ability to learn through reading and by hashing out ideas with friends over "cocktail hour" on the deck helped him build a family oasis with precious memories. Most of all, Bob adored his wife, Gail. And the feeling was entirely mutual. They met on a ski trip with friends and it was the beginning of a romance that would last the rest of their lives. The family are thankful for the support from family, friends, and the incredible nurses, doctors, and palliative care team at The Ottawa Hospital. Should you wish, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the . A private celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 1st at Pinecrest Visitation Centre, 2500 Baseline Road in Ottawa. To attend virtually, please email [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 29 to Aug. 2, 2020