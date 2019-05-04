ROBERT CHARLES ELLIOTT, MD Col. (ret'd), RCAMC 1922 - 2019 Surrounded by his family, Robert (Bob) Charles Elliott passed away peacefully at the age of 97 years on Sunday April 28, 2019. Born and raised in Hamilton, Ont., he entered Queen's University Medical School, graduating in 1944 as a member of the Canadian Army Medical Corps. Although Bob missed wartime service, he remained in the Armed Forces for the rest of his career, first as a general surgeon and then as a hospital administrator, attaining the rank of Colonel. A lucky stop in the music at a 'Paul Jones' dance had introduced Catherine to Bob early in their university years and they were married in the Queen's chapel in 1943 on the afternoon of Catherine's graduation. His various postings moved her, a willing partner, and his growing family approximately 25 times in the ensuing years. Starting married life in very basic cottages, Bob's stature increased with his new father-in-law when they moved into Toronto's Chorley Park, the former Ontario lieutenant governor's residence that had been commandeered for the war. One of his first official postings sent them to Winnipeg, where he helped evacuate hospitals and nursing homes during the city's 1949 flood. One highlight of his career was the four years they spent in Churchill, where Bob looked after soldiers, their dependants, and the Inuit villagers, and where, incidentally, he helped deliver his own fourth child. After a year of surgical residency in Texas, he was sent early in the Cold War years to Iserlohn in Westphalia, Germany, as one of the first Canadian physicians to look after the brigade stationed there. Other postings included Toronto, Halifax, Ottawa, a return to Germany, and Kingston, with a final move to Ottawa where he retired in 1976. Retirement found him fulfilling a long-held dream of owning his own sailboat, and although Catherine kept her eye on the 'tilt-o-meter,' they enjoyed many summers exploring the Thousand Islands on the "Tanya." They travelled widely, including visiting China, Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands, Israel, and Egypt. Closer to home they took so many cruises with the same company on the Rideau and Trent-Severn canals that they were awarded a free trip. Throughout these years Bob also remained an active member of Rideau Park United Church as a trustee and elder. In 2011, their final move was into Oak Park retirement residence where they enjoyed both the company and having someone else cook! Bob was the son of Clarence Elliott and Goldie (Rider), and the brother of Elizabeth, John (Mary), and Kenneth, all predeceased. He is survived by his sister-in-law Doris, Kenneth's wife. Bob was also predeceased by his much-loved wife, Catherine. He leaves his four children; Jane Leblanc, Judith (Robert Larouche), Robert (Jayne), and Deborah (Jack Kern); grandchildren Leslie (Graham McFarlane), Adam (Sarah Mark), Kinnon, Robyn (Spencer Downie), and Catherine; and great-grandchildren Evan and Finlay McFarlane, and Katerina and Harris Elliott. The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park for the care and compassion shown their father throughout his time there. A celebration of life will be held at the Kelly Funeral Home, Walkley Chapel 1255 Walkley Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 6P9 613-731-1255 on Friday, May 17th at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Rideau Park Foundation Fund (www.rideaupark.ca) would be appreciated. Condolences at www.kellyfh.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019