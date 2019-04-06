ROBERT CHARLES KETCHABAW (Bob) March 18, 1950 - April 3, 2019 Never short on words of wisdom, comfort, or encouragement, Bob leaves behind a true example of what it means to be a friend. Born in Chatham, he grew up in Tilbury, Winnipeg, and Toronto. Following time at Waterloo Lutheran University he settled in Ingersoll. Bob's working life included home building; real estate, mortgage, and stock brokering; finally ending his career as the London Branch Manager of MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier. Bob took a genuine interest in people, and whether he liked it or not, people took a genuine interest in him. He made a concerted effort to have others feel welcome, included, and acknowledged. He believed that respect and civility should be afforded to everyone; and that if you took the time, shared a story, or exchanged ideas, you would be sure to find some common ground. Each person will have their own story, their own unique experience of what it was to know Bob Ketchabaw. That is wonderful. Hold memories of Bob close and honour him by reaching out to those who may need a reminder that they matter, by holding a door and offering a smile, and by being sure to congratulate people on a job well done, no matter how small. Bob is survived by his wife, Evanne; his children, Charles (Lisa-Marie DiLiberto), and Lizz (Derek Anderson); grandsons, Zevon and Carmel; and his sister, Trudy Drummond (Dan). He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by family and friends. Friends will be received at the McBeath-Dynes Funeral Home, 246 Thames Street South, Ingersoll, on Saturday, April 13th from 10-10:45 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Personal condolences may be sent at www.gffh.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019