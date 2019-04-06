You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
McBeath-Dynes Funeral Home
246 Thames Street South
Ingersoll, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
McBeath-Dynes Funeral Home
Thames Street South
Ingersoll, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert KETCHABAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Charles KETCHABAW

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Charles KETCHABAW Obituary
ROBERT CHARLES KETCHABAW (Bob) March 18, 1950 - April 3, 2019 Never short on words of wisdom, comfort, or encouragement, Bob leaves behind a true example of what it means to be a friend. Born in Chatham, he grew up in Tilbury, Winnipeg, and Toronto. Following time at Waterloo Lutheran University he settled in Ingersoll. Bob's working life included home building; real estate, mortgage, and stock brokering; finally ending his career as the London Branch Manager of MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier. Bob took a genuine interest in people, and whether he liked it or not, people took a genuine interest in him. He made a concerted effort to have others feel welcome, included, and acknowledged. He believed that respect and civility should be afforded to everyone; and that if you took the time, shared a story, or exchanged ideas, you would be sure to find some common ground. Each person will have their own story, their own unique experience of what it was to know Bob Ketchabaw. That is wonderful. Hold memories of Bob close and honour him by reaching out to those who may need a reminder that they matter, by holding a door and offering a smile, and by being sure to congratulate people on a job well done, no matter how small. Bob is survived by his wife, Evanne; his children, Charles (Lisa-Marie DiLiberto), and Lizz (Derek Anderson); grandsons, Zevon and Carmel; and his sister, Trudy Drummond (Dan). He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by family and friends. Friends will be received at the McBeath-Dynes Funeral Home, 246 Thames Street South, Ingersoll, on Saturday, April 13th from 10-10:45 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Personal condolences may be sent at www.gffh.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.