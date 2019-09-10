|
|
ROBERT CHARLES WILTON It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of Robert Charles Wilton on September 7, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Cancer at the age of 73. He is survived by his loving wife, Maggie; devoted sons, Todd (Loreal), Jason (Megan) and Ryan (Alicia); his five beautiful grandchildren, Lyla, Royal, Linkoln, Abby, and Charlie; his loving sister, Louise Chalmers; his brother-in-law, John (Diana), Patrick (Janet); his devoted sister-in-law, Kathleen (aka Special K); as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, and cousins, which all held a special place in his heart. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Wilma and George. Family and friends are welcomed to join in celebrating his life at a visitation on Friday, September 13th from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Ave, Markham, ON) In memory of Bob, donations to the Evergreen Hospice Markham - Dr. Andrew Patterson & Team would be greatly appreciated. Private family interment will follow at a later date. Online condolences may be found at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019