You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON L3R 5G1
(905) 305-8508
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert WILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Charles WILTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Charles WILTON Obituary
ROBERT CHARLES WILTON It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of Robert Charles Wilton on September 7, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Cancer at the age of 73. He is survived by his loving wife, Maggie; devoted sons, Todd (Loreal), Jason (Megan) and Ryan (Alicia); his five beautiful grandchildren, Lyla, Royal, Linkoln, Abby, and Charlie; his loving sister, Louise Chalmers; his brother-in-law, John (Diana), Patrick (Janet); his devoted sister-in-law, Kathleen (aka Special K); as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, and cousins, which all held a special place in his heart. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Wilma and George. Family and friends are welcomed to join in celebrating his life at a visitation on Friday, September 13th from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Ave, Markham, ON) In memory of Bob, donations to the Evergreen Hospice Markham - Dr. Andrew Patterson & Team would be greatly appreciated. Private family interment will follow at a later date. Online condolences may be found at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now