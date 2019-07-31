|
ROBERT C.J WALTERSON Passed away at his home on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Josephine Walterson (nee Pryszczewska). Loving father of Lisa (Brian Strange) Walterson and Rick (Karen) Walterson. Proud Grandfather of Kyler, Ryan, and Brooke. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, 845 Devonshire Ave., Woodstock (519-539-0004) on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions to a charity of one's choice would be greatly appreciated and can be arranged through the funeral home. Online condolences at www.brockandvisser.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019