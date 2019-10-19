|
|
ROBERT COLQUHOUN (Roy) Passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019. Born in Kirkconnel, Scotland, Roy immigrated to Canada to pursue his career in nuclear engineering, with a focus on safety systems, first in Montreal and then Toronto. Roy's links to Scotland were evident in his love of Robert Burns poetry and rugby (playing for University of Aberdeen, Montreal Wanderers and Toronto Scottish). Roy also enjoyed volunteering as a Scout leader, travelling and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by Karin Bergen; his children, Marcia, Diana (Rob) and Gavin (Maigaelle); his grandchildren, Cole, Caitlin, Xander, Maia and Zoe; and his friends and family. Many thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and Churchill Place. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Rd West, Oakville, on Saturday, November 2nd at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019