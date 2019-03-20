You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ROBERT D. WILSON (1944 - 2019) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bob Wilson on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He will be forever missed by his wife, Anne (nee Keenan); son Michael, of Toronto; and daughter, Julie (Xavier Josset) of France; granddaughter, Justine; and his brother, John (Karen); as well as his extended family and friends. Bob grew up in Fergus, son of Eva and Doug Wilson. He graduated from University of Toronto and Osgoode Hall Law School, residing at Knox College Residence. He practised civil litigation law at Bassel Sullivan for many years, followed by 16 years at LawPro. Bob enjoyed playing and coaching hockey, skiing, reading and jazz music. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Vaughan Estate, Estates of Sunnybrook, 80 Armistice Drive, Toronto. Memories and condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019
