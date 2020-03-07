You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Robert David MULHOLLAND

Robert David MULHOLLAND Obituary
ROBERT DAVID MULHOLLAND July 11, 1939 - March 4, 2020 David Mulholland, son of Peter and Jean Mulholland, has died peacefully at the Sunrise Retirement Home in Oakville. He lived a wonderful life, and will be sadly missed by his brother John Mulholland, sister Jane Haslett, and very many family members, friends and caregivers. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 12th, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Jude's Anglican Church, 160 William Street, Oakville, ON, followed by interment in the St. Jude's Memorial Garden, where David's parents are buried. A reception at the church will follow the interment. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society, as David loved his dogs!
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020
