ROBERT (BOB) DAVIS ANDERSON It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Davis Anderson at Sunnybrook Hospital Palliative Care Unit in Toronto on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Predeceased by his parents, Ellen and Andy; his sister, Susan; and his son, Christopher. Bob leaves behind his beloved wife, Marilyn, with whom he shared 28 years of love, laughter and adventure. He is also survived by his daughter, Mary Purves (Jamie); his grandchildren, Christopher and Carol; Marilyn's children, Mark Provan (Lisa), Cathy Sayers (Glenn); grandchildren, Ella, Clayton, Liam and Megan; as well his sister's family. Bob grew up in Welland, Ontario and was called to the bar in 1960. He was known and greatly respected for his long service as a lawyer and General Council at Procter and Gamble Canada. He was also known for his work on public policy issues involving new legislation in Federal Competition and Provincial Environment and Consumer Law. He was a Director of the Children's Aid Society of Metropolitan Toronto, The Canadian Manufacturers Association and The Ontario Chamber of Commerce. Bob loved to play tennis and was an active member of the Granite club for many years as well as the Royal Canadian Yacht Club. He loved spending as much time as possible at the cottage on Georgian Bay near Parry Sound. He was always eager for his Gin Rummy tournaments and family monopoly games. Bob will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him. Thank you to the Nurses and Doctors at Sunnybrook Hospital for their compassionate care during his final days. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Children's Aid Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020