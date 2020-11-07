ROBERT DELONG PRESTON May 6, 1927 - October 31, 2020 Son of the Late George Delong Preston and Etta Winona Rennick. Predeceased by his beloved first wife, Joyce MacPherson. Survived and cherished by his second wife, Joan Strack (Anweiler); his son, Paul of Nanaimo; and daughter, Sheri (Bob) Francis of Winchester. Also survived by sisters, Charlotte (the late Duane) Justus of Winchester and Dixie (the late Sandy) Cook of Renfrew. Beloved Pop to Shawn (Carrie) of Carlton Place and Sam (Jessica McMichael) Francis of Wakefield, QC, as well as Harley (Lyndsey) Preston of Victoria, BC, Graeme Preston of Nanaimo, and Anise Theurer of Vancouver. Predeceased by grandson, Jesse Preston in 2017. Great-grandchildren: Avery Preston, Cohen, Lake and Stellan Francis and Ira Williamson. Nieces and nephews: Megan (Jim) Fawcett, Martha and Peter Justus, Terry (Lisa) Cook, Cynthia (Dave) Powell, Bryan (Cathy) Fetterly, Dawn (Brian) Hutt and Mark (Andrea) Fetterly. Special sister-in-law, Mary (the late Blake) Taylor of Winchester. Special stepdad to the Anweiler children, Patricia (Bob Johnston) of Toronto; Rebecca (Lorraine Chick) of Kingston; Jeff (Angela Gayle) of Lyndhurst and Jane (Chris Sherrin) of London and their children. School Principal, teacher, historian, musician, orator, photographer and great friend to so many, he will be remembered for his gentle wit and humour and his love of nature, art and music. In lieu of flowers, donations to your local food bank or charity of your choice will be appreciated by the families. Rest in peace, Darling, you have earned your wings. No memorial services will be held upon Rob's request. Professional Service Arrangements entrusted to the Scotland Funeral Home - 27 Main Street Elgin - K0G 1E0 - 613-359-5555 or at www.scotlandfuneralhome.com
.