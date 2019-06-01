ROBERT DONALD HEVENOR It is with great love and sadness that the family announces the passing of Robert Donald Hevenor on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Tillsonburg. Beloved partner of 26 years to Robert Tanz of Toronto. Dear son of Marion and predeceased by his father Donald (2013). Lovingly remembered by his siblings James Allen Hevenor, Janet Marie Hevenor and Douglas Francis Hevenor (Brenda). Robert graduated in medicine from the University of Toronto in 1984. His first job was in Toronto as a resident at the Princess Margaret Hospital, where he practised for 12 years. It was in 1996, that he joined his father's practice in Tillsonburg. He was much loved by his many patients for his gentle manner. Bob and Robby travelled happily together. Bob was an accomplished pianist, a serious art collector, and a lover of fine wine and cuisine. As per Bob's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to the ALS Society would be appreciated as your expression of sympathy. Arrangements entrusted to St. Thomas-Elgin Cremation. Share a memory at www.stthomaselgincremation.com (519) 857-5246. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019