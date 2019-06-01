You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert HEVENOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Donald HEVENOR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Donald HEVENOR Obituary
ROBERT DONALD HEVENOR It is with great love and sadness that the family announces the passing of Robert Donald Hevenor on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Tillsonburg. Beloved partner of 26 years to Robert Tanz of Toronto. Dear son of Marion and predeceased by his father Donald (2013). Lovingly remembered by his siblings James Allen Hevenor, Janet Marie Hevenor and Douglas Francis Hevenor (Brenda). Robert graduated in medicine from the University of Toronto in 1984. His first job was in Toronto as a resident at the Princess Margaret Hospital, where he practised for 12 years. It was in 1996, that he joined his father's practice in Tillsonburg. He was much loved by his many patients for his gentle manner. Bob and Robby travelled happily together. Bob was an accomplished pianist, a serious art collector, and a lover of fine wine and cuisine. As per Bob's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to the ALS Society would be appreciated as your expression of sympathy. Arrangements entrusted to St. Thomas-Elgin Cremation. Share a memory at www.stthomaselgincremation.com (519) 857-5246.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.