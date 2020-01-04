|
ROBERT DOUGLAS STUPART, Q.C. At Toronto on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the age of 87. Son of the late Victor Stupart, D.F.C. and Helen Stupart (née Bull); predeceased by his daughter, Jane Stupart; survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mona Stupart (née Hughes); son, Frederic Stupart (Miranda); and grandchildren, Tyler, Ella, William, Maddy and Nico. Bob was a kind and gentle soul, happiest at the cottage in Georgian Bay and his garden in Toronto, Ontario. A funeral service will be held at St. Thomas's Church, 383 Huron St., Toronto Friday, January 10th, 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020