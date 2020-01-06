|
ROBERT DOUGLAS STUPART, Q.C. At Toronto on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 87. Son of the late Victor Stupart, D.F.C. and Helen Stupart (née Bull), predeceased by his sister, Barbara Ann Wilkins (née Stupart) and by his daughter, Jane Stupart; survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mona Stupart (née Hughes); son, Frederic Stupart (Miranda); and grandchildren Tyler, Ella, William, Maddy and Nico. Bob was a kind and gentle soul, happiest at the cottage in Georgian Bay and his garden in Toronto, Ontario. A funeral service will be held at St. Thomas's Church 383 Huron St., Toronto Friday, January 10, 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10, 2020