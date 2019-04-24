You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Royal York Road, United Church
851 Royal York Rd.
Toronto, ON
View Map
Robert Durward MIDGLEY Obituary
ROBERT DURWARD MIDGLEY (Bob) Peacefully, on April 4, 2019, in his 75th year following a 40 year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Beloved husband of Judith for 43 years. Predeceased by wonderful parents, Robert and Ethel Midgley of Paris, Ontario and sister, Jane Midgley. Survived by sister, Ellen (David) Taylor and dear aunt, Mae (Helena) Midgley. Growing up in Paris, Ontario, Bob was a graduate of Western University and Osgoode Hall Law School. Following his graduation in 1968, Bob worked as a partner with good friend Murray Tarrison in the Paris law firm of Tarrison and Midgley. In 1973, Bob began a rewarding career as General Counsel with the Ontario Jockey Club and later as Vice President and General Counsel. Bob and Judy shared many memories of great horseracing and the wonderful friends and colleagues associated with the racing industry. Bob faced the health challenges throughout his life with bravery and such an admirable positive attitude. His friends and loved ones will remember him for his kindness, his graciousness, his wonderful sense of humour and quick wit. Sincere thanks to the staff at The Village of Humber Heights for their kind and compassionate care. A memorial service will be held on April 30th at 11:00 a.m. at Royal York Road, United Church, 851 Royal York Rd., Toronto, followed by a reception at our home. Interment to take place at a later date in the Paris Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Wildlife Centre or the Salvation Army, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019
