You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert GODDARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. GODDARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. GODDARD Obituary
MAJ. ROBERT (BOB) E. GODDARD CD Maj. Robert (Bob) E. Goddard CD (retired), passed away on May 2, 2020, at the age of 81 at Trillium Heath Centre in Mississauga. He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Anne Goddard (née Andrew). Bob is survived by daughters, Catharine Farrow (husband David) and Sarah (husband Joe Morache) and adored grandson, Wilson Farrow. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Ernest Goddard and Lora Goddard (née Billing). Bob spent most of his working career in Mississauga as a grade 7 and 8 Industrial Arts teacher in Peel region (mainly at Hillside Senior Public School) for 32 years. He proudly served in the Lorne Scots (Peel, Dufferin and Halton Regiment) from 1963 to 1980, rising to the rank of Major at the time of his retirement. Bob was always busy with many hobbies such as woodworking, photography, electronics, computers, ham radio, and military history, including participating in re-enactments of the War of 1812. He and Anne loved spending time at their cottage on Long Point where Bob also spent a great deal of time as a boy. After retiring, Bob and Anne spent almost 18 years in the Long Point, Frogmore and Tillsonburg areas of southwestern Ontario. In his later years, Bob bravely battled Alzheimer's. As a result, in lieu of flowers, please donate generously to Alzheimer Society of Canada at alzheimer.ca in memory of Bob Goddard. In order to keep our friends, family and others safe from the ravages of COVID-19, from which Bob succumbed, details for a formal memorial to be held in Toronto at a future date and location will be announced through email distribution and social media to family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home, www.lougheed.org.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -