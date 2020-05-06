|
MAJ. ROBERT (BOB) E. GODDARD CD Maj. Robert (Bob) E. Goddard CD (retired), passed away on May 2, 2020, at the age of 81 at Trillium Heath Centre in Mississauga. He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Anne Goddard (née Andrew). Bob is survived by daughters, Catharine Farrow (husband David) and Sarah (husband Joe Morache) and adored grandson, Wilson Farrow. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Ernest Goddard and Lora Goddard (née Billing). Bob spent most of his working career in Mississauga as a grade 7 and 8 Industrial Arts teacher in Peel region (mainly at Hillside Senior Public School) for 32 years. He proudly served in the Lorne Scots (Peel, Dufferin and Halton Regiment) from 1963 to 1980, rising to the rank of Major at the time of his retirement. Bob was always busy with many hobbies such as woodworking, photography, electronics, computers, ham radio, and military history, including participating in re-enactments of the War of 1812. He and Anne loved spending time at their cottage on Long Point where Bob also spent a great deal of time as a boy. After retiring, Bob and Anne spent almost 18 years in the Long Point, Frogmore and Tillsonburg areas of southwestern Ontario. In his later years, Bob bravely battled Alzheimer's. As a result, in lieu of flowers, please donate generously to Alzheimer Society of Canada at alzheimer.ca in memory of Bob Goddard. In order to keep our friends, family and others safe from the ravages of COVID-19, from which Bob succumbed, details for a formal memorial to be held in Toronto at a future date and location will be announced through email distribution and social media to family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home, www.lougheed.org.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2020