ROBERT EARL STEWART
(Bob)
July 5, 1934 - August 13, 2020
After 86 years Bob peacefully completed his last marathon, with Christa his beloved wife of 60 years, by his side. His wisdom, guidance, support and humour will be greatly missed.
Bob was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on July 5, 1934. He attended the Royal Military College of Canada where he obtained a bachelor's degree BA (Econ) and a BComm (Hons) degree from the University of Manitoba. While on a business trip to Montreal he met Christa, the love of his life. They were married in 1960 and shortly after they headed south to California where he attended graduate school at the University of California Berkley, earning an MBA.
Following graduate school, they moved to London England, which continued to be one of their favourite cities. While there, he became hooked on soccer and rugby, which he continued to follow once he returned to Canada. After 10 years in London he was transferred back to Canada in the mid - '70s. They eventually settled in Etobicoke and lived there for 37 years. Bob spent most of his working career with Deloitte and KPMG LLP. While working at KPMG, he published two books and many articles on issues facing professional services firms in a changing economy. After 32 years as a management consultant and senior Proposal Director, Bob retired from KPMG in 2011 at the age of 77.
Bob always had a deep interest in military history as well as a strong interest in aviation. He served as a flight instructor and has flown and instructed on a wide range of aircraft. Since retiring, Bob and Christa travelled to many parts of the world, and when at home Bob was very active in the Liberal Party.
Bob will be remembered for his incredible athletic achievements. In the early '70s he developed an interest in long distance running and participated in 10ks and 20k races. Eventually he went on to complete 12 marathons. Despite being in his mid-80s, Bob ran 10k every day regardless of the weather. In his late-70s he ran up the stairs of the CN Tower. Despite all his accomplishments, he was very modest.
Bob has successfully crossed his last finish line and we are grateful for the time we had with him. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Globe and Mail on Aug. 25, 2020