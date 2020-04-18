|
ROBERT EDWARD BEAM (Bob) 1935 - 2020 Bob passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, following a long battle with Parkinson's dementia. He leaves his devoted wife, Karen; his daughter, Sara (Eric); son, Matthew (Sarah); and three grandchildren, Iris, Emile and Olin, all of whom he loved deeply and were sources of great joy and pride. He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Geraldine, and his only brother, John, with whom he enjoyed a wonderful childhood in Toronto. Educated at the University of Western Ontario, Bob became a chartered accountant and embarked on a fulfilling forty-year career in tax education. He taught at Ryerson University and the University of Waterloo's School of Accountancy where he affirmed his love of teaching, the importance of experiential learning and the value of research and publication. Throughout his career, he consulted for Ernst and Young, sat on numerous committees with the Canadian and Ontario Institutes of Chartered Accountants, and fostered alliances with several other affiliated organizations. Although the recipient of several honours and awards, Bob was a private person, spending quality time at the family cottage in the Haliburton Highlands with family and friends, enjoying music of all genres, reading extensively, and travelling the world with Karen, his constant and loving companion. Once, when asked how he would want to be remembered, with his Cheshire-cat grin he replied simply: "As a man of principle and honesty, outspoken in his beliefs even if they went against the grain, intolerant of prejudice, who suffered fools lightly and a man who loved a good 'rock and roll party.'" The family would like to thank the staff of 4North, Cummer Lodge, Bob's home for the past three and a half years, and his private caregiver, Mariella, for their attention to his needs and comfort. Cremation has already taken place. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at a later date. If you wish, a donation in his memory may be made to the Donald and Geraldine Beam Award, University of Waterloo (https://uwaterloo.ca/support/), Parkinson Canada or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020