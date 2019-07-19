You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Visitation Centre
375 Mount Pleasant Road
View Map
More Obituaries for Robert FITZHENRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edward FITZHENRY


1930 - 2019
Robert Edward FITZHENRY Obituary
ROBERT EDWARD FITZHENRY February 12, 1930 - July 16, 2019 Robert Fitzhenry ("Fitz") passed away at home on July 16, 2019. He was born on February 12, 1930 in Hamilton Ontario to Charles Fitzhenry and Margaret Reagan, older brother to Janet (deceased) and Ruth (Helmut Schiller). He was married to Patricia Turner (1931-1966) in 1955, and in 1984 to Andree Rheaume (1941-2013), and was father to Ann (Michael), Mary, Sean (Dorothy), Michael (Elizabeth) and Alyxandra (Khaman). His family grew to include seven grandchildren: Scott, James, Kelly, Zoe, Duncan, Griffin and Reagan. Fitz graduated from McMaster University in 1954 and remained a proud alumnus for over six decades. His donations to McMaster led to the creation of The Robert E Fitzhenry Coach's Office, The Robert E. Fitzhenry Vector Laboratory, The Robert E Fitzhenry Varsity Training Room, The Robert Fitzhenry Specialized Rehabilitation and Exercise Lab, The Fitzhenry Multipurpose Studio, and the Dr. Robert and Andree Rheaume Fitzhenry Studios and Atrium. In 2009, he was awarded an honourary doctorate, of which he was extremely proud. After graduation, Bob worked for CIL and then Monsanto, first in Montreal and subsequently in Toronto. In 1978, he and his partner, Bob Beamish, purchased the Urethane Foam Division of Monsanto and grew this into a flourishing multinational company, Woodbridge Foam. From a single plant in Woodbridge, Ontario, the company has grown to over 8,000 employees in 54 locations in 10 countries. A bon vivant and philanthropist, Dad enjoyed countless adventures around the world. He loved sailing, golf, fishing, hunting, music, art, fine food and wine. He was happiest at the table, surrounded by family and friends, telling stories. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mount Pleasant Visitation Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road (East Gate Entrance) on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment and reception to follow. If you wish, memorial donations may be made to McMaster University (givetomcmaster.ca) or the McMichael Canadian Art Collection. (http://mcmichael.com/support-mcmichael)
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 19 to July 23, 2019
