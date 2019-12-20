|
ROBERT EDWARD NASMITH Robert (Bob) Edward Nasmith took his final bow on Monday, December 16, 2019. Born July 24, 1943, Bob lived an exciting life. He was a brilliant actor/ story-teller, and his influence behind the scenes was immense. He was awarded a Harold, a Dora, and a special citation for lifetime achievement by Toronto Critics Association in 2018. Predeceased by his parents, John Douglas Nasmith and June Louise Pettit Nasmith; and stepparents, Dorothy Nasmith and Bill Moore. Bob leaves a beloved daughter, Amy Rouillard; sister, Sherry Nasmith-Jones (late Greg); brother, John Nasmith; step- sister, Carol Forte; a small extended family; a large made family; and a multitude of friends. Bob wanted nothing traditional for his passing (his life certainly wasn't traditional). For those wanting to gather and reminisce, head to the Cameron House Back Room, 408 Queen St. W., this Friday, December 20 from 3:30-late.An epic Celebration of his truly unique life will take place at Theatre Passe- Muraille, March 16, 2020. Expressions of sympathy and stories can be left on Facebook's Bob Nasmith Fan Club. Donations may be made in Bob's memory to Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, Home Hospice Association, or Theatre Passe Muraille.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, 2019