ROBERT ELTON LESTER "Bob" Passed away peacefully on Sunday March 22, 2020 in his 90th year and was comforted by family members on his journey. Our Dad enjoyed a full life, cherished his family relationships with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dad spent many joyous times with family & friends at the family cottage on Lake Clear, which he built over 50 years ago. Dad also enjoyed a successful career, building and managing his insurance brokerage business, started by his late father. Dad leaves behind his beloved daughter Cathy Lester, son Steve Lester (Linda Novis), and son Glenn (Deborah (nee Binda), grandchildren Lauren (Jay), Matthew, Cristian, Vanessa, Paige, Olivia, Ben, Nik, and Gregor. Proud great grandfather of Savannah and Andre. Dad will also miss his good friend & nephew Wayne Lester. Dad is predeceased by his Father, Wallace A Lester and Mother Lillian Lester (nee Carson), sisters Gwen and Pauline and brothers Allan Ray "Petey" and Kenneth Lester. Respecting the concerns of Covid-19, Bob's Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. If you would like to be informed of Bob's Celebration of Life in Ottawa please email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Bruyere Foundation https://www.bruyere.org/en/bruyere-foundation. Donations, tributes and condolences may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020