More Obituaries for Robert SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Eric SMITH

Robert Eric SMITH Obituary
ROBERT ERIC SMITH Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 84 years of age. Loving husband of Teri for 49 years. Beloved father of Connell (Deborah Pletsch-Smith) and Blair (Kelly Wilhelm). Proud grandfather of Dashiell, Amelia, and Audrey. Dear and only son of the late Connell and Nellie Smith. Born and raised in Toronto but a longtime resident of Newmarket, Eric graduated from the University of Toronto's School of Architecture in 1963. He went into partnership with Fraser Milne in Newmarket in 1966, and together they designed many buildings across Ontario. Eric retired in 2007. He loved good food, good scotch, and classic cars, but he loved nothing more than his family. Friends may call at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket on Friday, September 27 from 2-4 p.m. All are invited to please sign the guest book. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the . No flowers, please. Online condolences may be offered at www.roadhouseandrose.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, 2019
