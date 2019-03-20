ROBERT ERNEST CRAIG November 11, 1953 - March 13, 2019 After a brave battle with cancer, it is with the heaviest hearts that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob or 'Bobby') Craig on March 13, 2019. Bob will be deeply missed by his wife Janet, his son Tyler, and daughter Morgan. He is survived by his loving mother Marion Craig (Peacock) and four siblings: Susan (Mike) Gittings, Jim (Bev) Craig, Nancy Bortz, and Scott (Lynn) Craig. Bob was a wonderful uncle to seven nieces and nephews. He'll always be remembered by his cousins, aunts and uncles, and many other family and friends. Bob is predeceased by his father Arthur Craig and brother-in-law Norman Bortz. Many thanks to the staff at Credit Valley Hospital, especially Dr. Leonard Kaiser. Please join us in a celebration of Bob's life on Friday, March 29th at the Weston Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please consider a donation in Bob's name to Trillium Health Partners Foundation: https://trilliumgiving.ca/give-support/ Please visit Bob's page at www.turnerporter.ca/memorials Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019