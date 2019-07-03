ROBERT FIELDING HASLETT 'Bob' January 9, 1932 - July 1, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce his passing on the morning of July 1, 2019. Bob is lovingly remembered by Mona, his wife of almost 59 years, his son David, his daughters Ann (Ian) and Katherine (Greg) and his grandchildren Jackson, Charlie, Bridget and Will. Born in Toronto, Bob attended Malvern Collegiate which led him to Engineering at Queen's University. Bob graduated from Queen's in 1955 and completed his MBA in 1963. He spent most of his career with Monsanto / Woodbridge Foam as an Engineer designing and building machinery for the fabrication of polyurethane products. Bob and Mona raised their family in Thornhill. Having spent almost 50 years in their home, they were fortunate to have made many long lasting friendships. Bob loved summers at the cottage on Four Mile Lake with his family. The family is grateful for the care provided by Dr. Kevin Imrie and Dr. Roy Blachowitz. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5th from 5:00-6:00 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street, Toronto). A service in the Chapel will follow at 6:00 p.m. For those wishing to make an in memoriam donation, please consider the Sunnybrook Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 3 to July 7, 2019