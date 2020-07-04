|
DR. ROBERT M. FILLER, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.R.C.S.(C), O. Ont. After 89 years of a wonderful and fulfilling life as a husband, father, grandfather, friend, and a tremendous surgeon, Bob passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home. Born in Brooklyn, New York to Barnett and Lillian Filler. Beloved husband of the late June Filler. Loving father and father-in-law of Stephen Filler and Heather Flournoy, Richard and Micky Filler, Larry and Annette Filler, and Karen Filler. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Jayne Filler and the late Wally Filler, and Marion Filler and the late Lenny Filler. Dear brother-in-law of Joan and Richard Golinko and Robert and Ellie Risman. Devoted grandfather of Allison, Lauren, Tali, Ariel, Rachel, Hailey, Nicole, and Danielle. Special thanks to his caregiver Vlad Cuello, Dr. Mayura Loganathan and Sheena Luck of the Mt. Sinai Health Centre, and to all of Bob's wonderful caregivers from C-Care and Central Neighbourhood House. Dr. Filler received his undergraduate degree from Cornell University in 1952. He graduated cum laude in 1956 from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO. A distinguished pediatric surgeon, first at Harvard Medical School, Children's Hospital in Boston and then in Toronto where he served an unprecedented 18-year term as the Surgeon- in-Chief at the Hospital for Sick Children. He became Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics, Emeritus at the University of Toronto. Dr. Filler was an active member in more than a dozen prestigious Canadian and International medical societies and has published more than 170 scientific articles and 80 book chapters that illustrate his vast medical expertise. He held a six-year governorship in the American College of Surgeons and was elected President of the American Pediatric Surgical Association in 1991. He is known for his many contributions to the surgical treatment of infants and children. He is recognized as an expert in the separation of conjoined twins. In 1979, he performed an innovative operation at The Hospital for Sick Children on Herbie Quinones from New York. The publicity from this operation helped establish Herbie Fund at the Hospital for Sick Children to help children with serious health problems from around the world. In 1995 he initiated a Telemedicine program at Sick Kids, the first in Ontario. He was a founding member of the Canadian Society of Telehealth in 1998 and served as its President from 2000 to 2002. In 2006, the Ministry of Health started the Ontario Telemedicine Network, a province wide telemedicine network which encompasses more than 600 sites. Dr. Filler served as the first Chairman of the Board until 2009. His community activities have included long term memberships on the Clinical Research Advisory Committee for the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation, Director of the Ronald McDonald Children's Charities, and Governor of Variety Village. His name is included in the publication Best Doctors in America and International Who's Who in Medicine, and Canadian Who's Who. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal by the U.S. Army for his treatment of Vietnamese children during his one year tour of duty as a military surgeon during the Vietnam War. In his career he has been honoured by many awards including the Sovereign Order of St. John of Jerusalem, Variety Club's Sir James Carreras' Award, and the Alumni Achievement Award, Washington University School of Medicine. The Hospital for Sick Children has established an endowed Chair in Pediatric Surgery in his name. In 1995, he was awarded the Order of Ontario. A family graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Robert M. Filler chair in Pediatric surgery c/o Sick Kids Foundation 416-813-5320 or the charity of your choice. A tribute to Bob's life will be planned at a later date. To learn more about his distinguished career, please go to https://robertfiller.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 4 to July 8, 2020