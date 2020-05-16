You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ROBERT FORSYTHE LECKEY 1956-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Robert Forsythe Leckey at Northumberland Hills Hospital on May 13, 2020 after a brief illness with metastatic cancer. Rob was the son of Molly (M.J. Rutherford) and the late Dr. Robert Griffiths (Bud) Leckey. He was devoted to his brother Griffiths (Jane) and to his sister Jane. He will also be greatly missed by his adoring cat Zeke as well as his Rutherford and Box cousins. For more details visit www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2020
