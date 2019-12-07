|
ROBERT FRANK LEWARNE P.Eng Passed away at the age of 98 on December 4, 2019. Beloved husband to his wife of 75 years, Ruth (nee Woodliffe), father of ten children, grandfather of 25 grandchildren and great-grandfather of 18 great- grandchildren. Frank was born in Toronto on October 13, 1921, attended Runneymede Collegiate and University of Toronto, Chemical Engineering Class of '43 and served in WW II as a Lieutenant in the Royal Corp. of Engineers. As a Brewmaster he was recruited by Labatt's in 1950. After a series of senior appointments with Labatt's he was moved to Brascan Ltd. as Executive VP for Brazil in 1972, returning in 1983. An avid skier, low-handicap golfer and generous to a fault, he and Ruth were the center of a large and close group of friends. They hosted the Lewarne Christmas Eve Open House every year since 1950. He will be missed by everyone. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Eglington St. George's United Church, 35 Lytton Blvd., Toronto, ON M4R 1L2 - Telephone (416) 481-1141. A reception in the church hall will follow the service.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019