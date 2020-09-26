ROBERT FRANK NEVIN 'Nevy' Died Monday, September 21, 2020 of Dementia and complications from cancer. Left to mourn his passing is his wife, Linda; his brother John, wife Diane and niece, Tracey Ehrenworth (Sean Delaney), great nephews and niece Jamie, Ryan and Taylor and niece Chris Nevin; sisters- in-law, Pat and Ray Harper and family of Vancouver, Kim and Bill Kitson and family of Jackfish Lake, Sask., survived by two daughters, Brooke and Kaleigh, and many former teammates and friends. Bob fulfilled every young hockey player's dream of playing in the NHL. Quoting his New York Ranger coach, Emile Francis, 'Bob was the best two way player I ever coached.' Known for his passing and gentlemanly play, he put up 307 goals, 419 assists and only 211 penalty minutes in 1128 NHL games played. Bob began his career with his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs at 19 years old, finishing second to teammate Dave Keon in Rookie of the Year voting. He won 2 Stanley cups with the storied franchise before a blockbuster trade sent him and close friend Dick Duff to the New York Rangers for Andy Bathgate. Bob was a natural leader on the ice and was recognized as such when he was named captain of the New York Rangers in 1965 until 1972. After stops in Minnesota, Los Angeles and Edmonton over an 18 year career, Bob hung up his skates and became an active community member for the Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni. He is recognized as one of the top 100 Maple Leafs and Rangers of all time. Unfortunately there cannot be a funeral at this time. In lieu of flowers please donate to MLSE Foundation, www.MLSEfoundation.org/
donations/one-time-donation or Variety Village Ontario.