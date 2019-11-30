|
|
ROBERT FRANK PALMER "Bob" October 17, 1928 - November 20, 2019 In his 91st year. Loving father of Christopher (Karen), Ellen (Greg) and Claire (Dale). Adored Papa of Olivia (Chris), Julia (Matt), Renee and Luke and Great Grampa of Penelope. Dear brother-in-law of Helen Green and uncle of Michael, Stephen and Sharon. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Brenda (Green); daughter, Francesca; mother, Bertha (Purdom); father, Ernest; and brother-in-law, Douglas Green. Bob enjoyed working at P&G for 44 years, starting when he was 16 on VE Day. He loved music and was a valued member of the Metropolitan Silver Band for over 70 years. He was a true family man and was devoted to our mother, the love of his life, his "Bren," who passed away five months ago. At 86, he learned he'd been adopted (born Jack Robert Forman/Brisbois Andrews). To his delight, he found and met many members of his biological family. We thank them all for their warm welcome and kindness. Dad often said that he'd lived "a very ordinary life." His granddaughter wrote and read this poem to him at his hospital bedside in response. Papa Hat on, keys in hand My ordinary superman Ready for the call Day or night You don't understand how special you are But that's just it This superman is anything but ordinary Hidden in the world as Clark Kent Those who know, see who you really are Superman Dad, you were our hero. The best of the best! We will love you forever and always. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019