ROBERT GEORGE HUME It is with very heavy hearts that the family of Robert George Hume announces his sudden passing, on the eve of Monday, September 21, 2020, at the age of eighty-four. Born June 21, 1936, Bob/Bobby was the beloved husband to Irene for 59 years. Father of Ian. Dad, best friend and hero to his daughter, Terri. Brother of Ron (Barbara), Ted (Bonnie) and John (Loreta) and fun-loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. An accomplished CPA, CA, he was a senior Partner at Clarke Henning. Throughout his life, Bob threw his energy and wisdom into causes and organizations he was passionate about. Always a dog lover, he had a special affection for Bernese Mountain dogs, which he and Irene bred, raised and showed throughout Canada and the US. Bob was the rock of his family, a respected community member, and a friend to many. Every Monday morning, no matter the weather, he gathered with close friends for a round of golf or a game of cribbage. He was a man of love, compassion, patience and acceptance. A beacon of light filled with sincerity, generosity, integrity, loyalty and devotion. He loved sharing stories and laughs with everyone and his wicked sense of humor will never be forgotten. Bob will be missed deeply by his family, and the countless people whose lives he touched. A celebration of Bob will be held in the spring of 2021. Cards for Irene can be mailed to: 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry Ontario L9L 1A6. Memorial donations in Bob's memory may be made to: Team Chelsea Lost Pet Search Group - Janniegee@rogers.com 905-666-4676 or Shades Of Hope Wildlife Refuge - info@shadesofhope.ca 705-437-4654.



