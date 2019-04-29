You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ROBERT GEORGE VAN DE MARK Robert George Van de Mark, Bob, or 'Van' to his many friends, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Princess Margaret Hospital. He was in his 69th year. Bob was blessed with four beautiful children and two grandchildren, whom he adored and was extremely proud of. Kate Poole (Jody) and their children Beatrice and Parker, Jean Van de Mark, Bobby Van de Mark, Ben Van de Mark and wife, Lesley Van de Mark. A Celebration Service of Bob's life will be begin at 2 p.m. for family and close friends at Heritage Funeral Centre 50 Overlea Blvd., Toronto 416-423-1000 on Thursday, May 23rd with a reception gathering immediately following the service. Online condolences, directions & the full version of the obituary may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2019
