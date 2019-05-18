ROBERT GORDON WILSON, PhD (Bob) July 25, 1943 - May 8, 2019 Passed away at the age of 75 surrounded by family at St. Michaels Hospital in Toronto following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob was a chemical engineer by trade, but preferred to be called a photo historian. Most knew him as an avid photographic collector, focused on early Canadian stereo photography. Bob graduated from McMaster University with a B.Eng in Chemical Engineering, and completed his PhD at University of Alberta. Bob settled in the Toronto area in 1979 with his wife and son, while working for Imperial Oil. Bob is the former president of the Photographic Historical Society of Canada, and long-time serving member of the PHSC executive. Bob will be remembered as being a selfless care provider of others, while maintaining his uncanny sense of humour. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine Joyce Wilson (nee Hill), and is survived by his son, Brian (Jennie); brother, Doug (Sue); and partner, May Maskow. He also leaves his grandchildren, Tyler and Russell, to carry on his interest in photography. A celebration of life will be held at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stop lights west of Yonge St.), Toronto from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Donations in Bob's name to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or a charity of your choice will be welcome. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019