You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert SMALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gunning SMALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gunning SMALL Obituary
ROBERT GUNNING SMALL On January 6, 2020, Robert Gunning Small, beloved husband of June Theo Small (Shaley), father, and grandfather, passed away at his residence in Toronto at the age of 95. Robert leaves behind son Richard and his wife Karen, grandchildren Nicholas and Isabel, son Ian and his wife Fiona, as well as many relatives and friends across Canada and the United Kingdom. A native of Somerset, England, and later a resident of Vancouver, Winnipeg, Montreal, and Toronto, Robert was a champion tennis player, avid fly fisherman, dedicated gardener and skilled golfer, including being a founding member of the Dawn Patrol at Royal Montreal Golf Club. He is also remembered for his WW2 service with the Royal Air Force, his roles as a senior financial executive at Bristol Aerospace and CAE, and his memberships in FEI Canada and the chartered accountancy institutes of BC, Quebec, Ontario, and England & Wales. He is greatly missed. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16, at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto. Donations in Robert's memory may be made to Grace Church on-the- Hill (Toronto) or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -