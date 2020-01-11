|
ROBERT GUNNING SMALL On January 6, 2020, Robert Gunning Small, beloved husband of June Theo Small (Shaley), father, and grandfather, passed away at his residence in Toronto at the age of 95. Robert leaves behind son Richard and his wife Karen, grandchildren Nicholas and Isabel, son Ian and his wife Fiona, as well as many relatives and friends across Canada and the United Kingdom. A native of Somerset, England, and later a resident of Vancouver, Winnipeg, Montreal, and Toronto, Robert was a champion tennis player, avid fly fisherman, dedicated gardener and skilled golfer, including being a founding member of the Dawn Patrol at Royal Montreal Golf Club. He is also remembered for his WW2 service with the Royal Air Force, his roles as a senior financial executive at Bristol Aerospace and CAE, and his memberships in FEI Canada and the chartered accountancy institutes of BC, Quebec, Ontario, and England & Wales. He is greatly missed. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16, at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto. Donations in Robert's memory may be made to Grace Church on-the- Hill (Toronto) or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020