ROBERT H. LEE CM, OBC, LLB June 25, 1933 - February 19, 2020 It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Robert (Bob) H. Lee, devoted family man, loving husband, loyal friend, visionary philanthropist and beloved community leader. Bob was born and raised in Vancouver, BC, the fifth child of Bick and King Choon Lee. He attended King Edward High School where he made lifelong friends. Bob obtained his undergraduate degree in Commerce from Unviversity of British Columbia where he met Lily, his loving wife of 62 years. After graduation, Bob worked in his father's business, Foo Hung, before striking out on his own in real estate and eventually founded his own real estate company, Prospero International Realty. He was well respected and trusted for his fairness and honesty in all his business dealings. Always wanting to help those around him, he gave freely of his time and was a mentor to many. He served on numerous corporate and community boards including CN Railway, Telus (formerly BC Tel), the Vancouver Port Authority, the Vancouver Police Board, the Vancouver Foundation and Crown Life. The success he found in the real estate business enabled and inspired him to pursue his philanthropic endeavours. In 2003, the Robert H. Lee Foundation was established and generously supported the Robert H. Lee Graduate School at UBC, the Downtown Robert H. Lee YMCA where he was a member for over 60 years, the Robert & Lily Lee Family Community Health Centre, the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation, the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation and countless community organizations. Bob was a dedicated UBC graduate serving on the UBC Board of Governors for two terms and as Chancellor from 1993 to 1996. He was Honorary Chair of the UBC $1.5 billion Start an Evolution campaign while serving as Chair of the UBC Foundation. UBC awarded Bob an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree in 1996 and recognized his lifelong service to his alma mater through the naming of the Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre. Bob's proudest philanthropic achievement was the creation of UBC Properties Trust, which he founded in 1988 and then served as Chairman for 27 years. The trust has earned the university over $1.7 billion dollars with a projected $4 billion dollars in perpetuity, making this one of the single most transformational ideas for education funding in recent history. Over the years, Bob was the recipient of numerous awards including the 2008 Ernst & Young Lifetime Achievement Award, the Chinese Canadian Legend Award and was inducted into the Business Laureates of B.C. Hall of Fame. In recognition of his exceptional philanthropy and community service, Bob was the recipient of the Order of British Columbia (1990) and Order of Canada (1999). His contributions to Vancouver, BC, and Canada were an inspiration to many. Bob will be fondly remembered for his warm and caring personality, positive energy, steadfast loyalty, infectious laugh, kindness towards everyone he met and his incredible generosity. He had a deep love of family and enjoyed many family cruises around the world, golfing with friends, and cooking for crowds. Bob is survived by his loving wife Lily, their four children Carol, Derek (Carlota), Leslie (John), and Graham (Angela), his beloved grandchildren Christie, Rachel, Michelle, Alex, Robert, Nicole, Jacqueline and Ava, his siblings Maye, Mary and Bill (Mirian), sisters-in-law Mamie and Rhoda and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Vera and brothers Jack and George. The family would especially like to thank all his doctors, caregivers and the medical staff at VGH and BC Cancer Agency, particularly the VGH Neurosciences unit for their exceptional care. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation (www.chinatownfoundation.org).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020