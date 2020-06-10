You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Robert Harvey KING Obituary
ROBERT HARVEY KING Passed peacefully away at his home with loving family at his side on May 31, 2020, Harvey Robert King of Stouffville, Ontario; formerly of Perry's Cove, age 69 years. Predeceased by father: Robert. Leaving to mourn, loving wife: Christine; son: Joseph; granddaughter, who he loved and cherished: Kaeley; fur-buddy: Dusty, who never left his side; mother: Gladys King, Perry's Cove, now residing at Luxury Estates, Carbonear; three sisters: Sandra (Harold) Evely, Victoria, Jeanette (Bill) Long, Carbonear, and Jackie (Ken) Evely, Perry's Cove; two brothers: Bill (Susan) King, Burton, NB and Rex King, Downsview, ON; sister-in-law: Carol Forfar and nephew: James Forfar and family; also a large circle of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place at O'Neill Funeral Home, Stouffville, Ontario. Interment to follow at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 10 to June 14, 2020
