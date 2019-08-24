|
|
ROBERT HOLLY JOHN GRAY In Loving Memory On Monday, August 5, 2019 Robert Holly John Gray passed away peacefully at Bridgepoint Healthcare Facility in Toronto at the age of 96. Dear Uncle Bob of David (Julie), Brian (Rosemary), Wayne (Janice), James (Mara), Robert (Diane), Patricia (Duncan-deceased), Richard (Michelle), and predeceased by John David Stewart (Robin Sarafin). He is survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Lovingly remembered by Diego Guerra Sr. (Marcia Vallejo), Diego Guerra Jr. (Lisbeth Gamboa), Christopher and Nicole; Daniel Guerra, Gabriel Guerra (Alisa), Mia and Angelina; Sheila Dyie, Enid Awuku and Tanya Awuku, Pablo (Fabian Disla Garcia), Saied Moshtagh and Joseph Corsi Awuku. Robert worked at Ontario Hydro rising to the position of Assistant Treasurer. But his most noble and inspiring work was the help he gave to others giving generously of his time, talent and resources to those in need wherever he met them. His other passions were following all sports and playing golf, travelling, and his beloved cottage at Haliburton Lake which he and many others enjoyed for over 50 years. More recently he has taken a great interest in genealogy especially the Gray and Gibbs families. Those wishing to honour his name may make a donation to the charity of their choice. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Thornhill Golf and Country Club, 7994 Yonge Street, Thornhill on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow. There will be a graveside service at St. Peter's Cemetery, Maple Lake on a subsequent date. At Robert's request cremation has already taken place. www.gordonmonkfuneralho me.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019