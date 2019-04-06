Services Memorial service 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Donald Gordon Conference Centre 421 Union St W Kingston , ON View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Robert CRANDALL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Hunter CRANDALL

Obituary Condolences Flowers ROBERT HUNTER CRANDALL 'Bob'Aged 89, passed away quietly in Kingston on April 4, 2019 as family gathered. Predeceased by his wife Frances of 62 years in 2017, he will be dearly missed by his four children Rob, Ian, Heather (Gord), and Peter (Nini), his ten grandchildren Alex (Emma), Vanessa, Jessica, Samantha, Erica (Cam), Kathryn, Elizabeth, Thomas, Sophie and Max, his two great-grandchildren Molly and Naomi, his sister Kathryn, nieces and nephews David, Bruce, Bill, Kathryn, Louis, Judy, Richard and Lisa, and many friends, neighbours and colleagues. Bob was born in Halifax NS. The youngest son of Minnie (Parker) and William Crandall he was raised, along with sisters Jean and Kathryn and brother Bill, in Moncton NB (his summers spent at Cape Brule). He emerged in the post-war years with a deep appreciation for reason, tolerance, thrift, generosity, accountability, and a drive to make the world a better place. Bright and capable, Bob attended Mount Allison University before transferring to Queen's University; graduating in 1951 with a B. Comm. A Beaverbrook Overseas Scholarship took him to the London School of Economics. On the return trip to Canada, he met his life-long partner and soon-to-be-wife, Frances Lou Craig. Bob worked in Toronto first as a Chartered Accountant for Clarkson & Gordon, then as a management consultant for Woods, Gordon. Later, the Bursar for Queens University in Kingston, he was pivotal in transforming the institution's financial planning and control systems. Following a chance opportunity to teach as an Assistant Professor at Queen's , Bob knew he had found his calling. Education had transformed his life and he now had the chance to educate others. He moved to California to complete an MBA and Ph.D. at UC Berkeley and, returning as a tenured professor within the newly-formed Queen's School of Business, Bob taught accounting and organisational behaviour for both undergraduate and graduate programs. For nearly 30 years he inspired a legion of students to see accounting as a profession with high ideals and goals. It's hard to estimate Bob's influence over the years but judging from the numbers of alumni who kept in touch, the student prize given in his name each year, and his induction into the Smith School of Business 'Hall of Fame' in 2016, he clearly touched and influenced many lives. Bob was a Fellow of the Institute of Charter Accountants and participated in many industry, administrative and academic bodies. He retired from academic life in 1992. As an early supporter of the Kingston Historic Foundation for the preservation of heritage buildings, volunteer treasurer to many organisations, he was quietly supportive of many charities, social causes and learning institutions. . His wisdom, life-long love of learning and example of living will be missed. The family would like to thank all the caring staff at the Acute Stroke Unit of the Kingston General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favourite university or educational institution. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 14th between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Donald Gordon Conference Centre, 421 Union St W, Kingston, ON. Online condolences may be left at jamesreidfuneralhome.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries