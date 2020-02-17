You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
More Obituaries for Robert MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Ivan MARTIN

Robert Ivan MARTIN Obituary
ROBERT IVAN MARTIN Esteemed professor, writer and scholar, Rob Martin, died peacefully, at age 80 years, at the Guelph General Hospital on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Rob is survived by his two sons Ivan (Elena) and Dawson (Krysia), their mother Barbara, his granddaughter Asha, his sister Nancy (Trevor) Tranter, his nephew Tom and his niece Jane. Rob was the son of Major Ivan Harold Martin and Annette Joyce (nee MacLaren) Martin. Friends are invited to meet with the family at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, on Tuesday, February 13, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 p.m. Interment, Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to the family online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2020
