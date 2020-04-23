|
|
ROBERT J. REID (Bob) October 8, 1928 - April 19, 2020 Peacefully and without pain in Toronto from COVID-19. Beloved husband of the late Dora Reid (Dickenson). Loving father of Barbara (Ian Crysler), and a proud grandfather of Zoe and Tara Crysler. A Bell Pioneer, Bob began his long career at Bell Canada as a station installer in 1949, retiring as a manager in 1986, followed by several years as a consultant. In retirement he served for many years as a North York General Hospital volunteer. He faced challenges head on, from the loss of his wife Dora to all the small losses that come with age. A keen observer of human nature and a crafty card maker, Bob was patient, kind, curious and always ready with a joke. He unfailingly saw all sides of a situation. He made new and lasting friends wherever he went. He loved Tigh Na Mara, the family cottage, where his signature orange tape made it easy to find almost anything.He closely followed the Blue Jays, Raptors, the stock market, and eagerly embraced computers and iPhones. He was known to sign off a text message with his favourite emojis, the four- leaf clover, thumbs up, happy face, rainbow, and a heart. Known as Dear Old Loveable Dad (D.O.L.D.), Bob was an uncle, father, and grandfather figure to many. We are grateful to have had him in our lives for so long. The family thanks the staff at The Teddington Retirement Residence and Meighen Manor Long Term Care Home for their kindness and care. D.O.L.D. always supported our choices, if you wish to donate in his memory, please do so in a way that is meaningful to you. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when family and friends can come together.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2020