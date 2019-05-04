ROBERT J. ROOKS March 29, 1929 - April 23, 2019 Robert John Rooks, loving husband, father and grandfather died of a heart attack on April 23, 2019 in his 90th year. Rob grew up in Port of Spain, Trinidad, the eldest son of Canon C.R. Rooks. He graduated in 1953 with a B.Comm. from the University of Toronto, where he met and married his wife Peggy (née McCallum). He obtained his C.A. at Clarkson Gordon. After some years in public practice, he pursued a career in municipal finance with the cities of Sudbury and Burlington, where he was Treasurer from 1974-1993. Rob and Peggy built a cottage with hand-held tools on the shores of Crane Lake, near Parry Sound. The cottage is a source of many wonderful memories for the Rooks family. Rob was an avid sailor, and a mainstay of the annual Crane Lake Sailing Regatta. Always a sportsman, Rob also loved tennis, badminton, swimming and skiing. In later years, he greatly enjoyed weekly bridge games with friends. Rob was President of the Crane Lake Association for many years and a lifelong volunteer, giving his time to numerous community organizations. He was a Foster Parent for 60 years with friends, supporting more than 30 children around the world. Rob maintained an intellectual curiosity and a love of learning throughout his life. He was a steady, thoughtful, courageous, generous man who was very proud of his family; he will be dearly missed. Rob is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Peggy, his brother Frank, children Doug, Sue and Ally, son-in-law Shane Henderson, grandchildren Nicholas, Eleni, Madeleine, Katie and Brooke and other family members Grant Tomlinson and Heather McCallum. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Anglican Church in Burlington on Monday, May 27th at 2 p.m. In remembrance, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada (parkinson.ca) or to the School of Medicine at McMaster University (impact.mcmaster.ca). Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019